B. Riley Initiates Coverage on NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT)

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.90% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for NewtekOne’s FY2026 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NEWT. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NewtekOne from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of NewtekOne from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NEWT opened at $11.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $311.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.25. NewtekOne has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $15.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $70.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.88 million. NewtekOne had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 19.16%. NewtekOne has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NewtekOne will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in NewtekOne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in NewtekOne by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in NewtekOne by 728.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of NewtekOne during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewtekOne during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. 38.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NewtekOne, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Newtek Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of various business and financial solutions under the Newtek brand name to the small- and medium-sized business market. The company accepts demand, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposits; and provides loans including SBA loans, commercial and industrial loans, and commercial real estate loans.

