B. Riley Raises RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Price Target to $12.00

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at B. Riley from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on REAL. UBS Group boosted their price target on RealReal from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on RealReal from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.70.

REAL opened at $10.07 on Monday. RealReal has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $11.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 2.50.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $165.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.17 million. RealReal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RealReal will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 260,171 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $2,065,757.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,803,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,316,169.36. The trade was a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RealReal by 52.8% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in RealReal by 117.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in RealReal during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in RealReal during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in RealReal during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

