B90 (LON:B90) Shares Up 0.3% – What’s Next?

B90 Holdings PLC (LON:B90 – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.40 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.31 ($0.05). 111,926 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 269,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.30 ($0.05).

B90 Trading Up 0.3%

The firm has a market cap of £14.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -848.97 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.68.

B90 Company Profile

B90 Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of online sportsbook and casino products through Bet90.com and spinbookie.com in the British Virgin Islands and Malta. It also engages in generating marketing leads and marketing contracts for the activities of partners in sports betting and casinos games under Oddsen.nu and Tippen4you.com.

