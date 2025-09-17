Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Trading Up 5% After Analyst Upgrade

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5% on Tuesday after Arete Research upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a buy rating. Arete Research now has a $143.00 price target on the stock. Baidu traded as high as $119.50 and last traded at $120.60. 2,484,933 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 4,564,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.82.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Arete raised shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 1,377.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,324,728 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $490,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964,350 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,618,000. RPD Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 161.6% during the 2nd quarter. RPD Fund Management LLC now owns 1,258,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,959,000 after purchasing an additional 777,570 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 319.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 807,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,298,000 after purchasing an additional 615,061 shares during the period. Finally, Triata Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 193.9% during the 1st quarter. Triata Capital Ltd now owns 568,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,313,000 after purchasing an additional 375,007 shares during the period.

The firm has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

