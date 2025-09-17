Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Banco Santander in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SAN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Banco Santander Trading Down 1.4%

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Banco Santander by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,655,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,108,000 after purchasing an additional 440,676 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Banco Santander by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 112,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 34,138 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in Banco Santander by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 43,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 9,443 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its stake in Banco Santander by 512.9% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 69,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 57,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Banco Santander by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 27,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 11,585 shares during the last quarter. 9.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Banco Santander has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $10.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.98. The firm has a market cap of $148.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). Banco Santander had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 17.30%.The company had revenue of $17.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Banco Santander has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

About Banco Santander

(Get Free Report)

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.