Bango (LON:BGO) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Bango (LON:BGO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 244 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 132.38% from the company’s previous close.

Bango Trading Up 2.4%

BGO opened at GBX 105 on Monday. Bango has a 52 week low of GBX 61.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 122. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 89.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 86.70. The firm has a market cap of £80.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2,210.53 and a beta of 0.36.

Insider Activity

In other Bango news, insider Paul Larbey purchased 1,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 91 per share, for a total transaction of £1,799.98. Also, insider Matt Wilson purchased 1,978 shares of Bango stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 97 per share, for a total transaction of £1,918.66. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

About Bango

Bango enables content providers to reach more paying customers through global partnerships. Bango revolutionized the monetization of digital content and services, by opening-up online payments to mobile phone users worldwide. Today, the Digital Vending Machine® is driving the rapid growth of the subscriptions economy, powering choice and control for subscribers.

The world’s largest content providers, including Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Google (NASDAQ: GOOG) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) trust Bango technology to reach subscribers everywhere.

Bango, where people subscribe.

