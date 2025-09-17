Bank of America Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Stock

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $60.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CMC. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Commercial Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down from $57.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.06.

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $58.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 187.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $64.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.16 and its 200-day moving average is $49.56.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 12.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 25.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 460.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 10,172 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 2.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 124.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 926,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,638,000 after purchasing an additional 513,630 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

