Bank of America Issues Positive Forecast for Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Stock Price

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Bank of America from $100.00 to $123.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WDC. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Western Digital from $53.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $58.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.95.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Western Digital

Western Digital Stock Performance

WDC opened at $103.09 on Monday. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $103.98. The company has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.18. Western Digital had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Western Digital has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.540-1.690 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Western Digital will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Cynthia L. Tregillis sold 14,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $1,051,930.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 135,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,121,547.78. This trade represents a 9.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vidyadhara K. Gubbi sold 11,343 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,024,159.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 151,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,687,602.84. This trade represents a 6.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,730 shares of company stock worth $3,921,594. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Digital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 102.5% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 399 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 4,070.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 441 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 47.2% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Digital

(Get Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.