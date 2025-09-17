Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BAC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. HSBC lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.61.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC opened at $50.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $33.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.09.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of ($22,273.00) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.81%.The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 32.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $6,762,177.87. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 223,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,180,656.99. This represents a 39.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of America

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

