Bank of America Raises Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Price Target to $65.00

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Bank of America from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 56.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RNA. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Avidity Biosciences to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seventeen have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avidity Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.94.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences Trading Up 3.0%

Insiders Place Their Bets

Avidity Biosciences stock opened at $41.44 on Monday. Avidity Biosciences has a 12 month low of $21.51 and a 12 month high of $56.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.87. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 0.99.

In related news, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 107,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $5,119,150.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,733. This represents a 84.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Mosbrooker sold 130,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $5,763,356.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,300. This represents a 70.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 540,499 shares of company stock valued at $24,814,854 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 1,659.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $2,130,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 59.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 4.6% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 53.9% during the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 584,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,608,000 after buying an additional 204,870 shares during the last quarter.

About Avidity Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.