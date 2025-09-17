Bank of America Raises Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Price Target to $12.50

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $9.50 to $12.50 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the mining company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.47% from the company’s current price.

CLF has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Glj Research downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.91 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.24.

Shares of CLF opened at $11.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.82. Cleveland-Cliffs has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $14.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.93.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The mining company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.18. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 11.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 126,167 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 12,672 shares in the last quarter. Marex Group plc acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Rexford Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

