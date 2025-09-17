Bank of America Reaffirms “Underperform” Rating for New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC)

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $11.75. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.25% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Oppenheimer set a $11.00 price objective on shares of New Mountain Finance and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

New Mountain Finance stock opened at $9.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. New Mountain Finance has a 1 year low of $8.84 and a 1 year high of $12.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.49.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $83.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.57 million. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other New Mountain Finance news, EVP Adam B. Weinstein purchased 49,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $498,992.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 652,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,544,474.70. This trade represents a 8.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMFC. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 61,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 13,314 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in New Mountain Finance by 232.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 104,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 72,944 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in New Mountain Finance by 240.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in New Mountain Finance by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 124,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 77,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

