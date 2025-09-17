Barclays Boosts Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Price Target to $24.00

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wedbush upgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

Shares of NYSE:PLYM opened at $21.98 on Monday. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $23.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.21 million, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.20 million. Plymouth Industrial REIT had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 67.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 136.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 6,862.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 79.9% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 65.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

