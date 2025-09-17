Barclays Cuts Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target to $118.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $119.00 to $118.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PLD. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.00 target price on Prologis and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Scotiabank set a $114.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Mizuho set a $118.00 price target on shares of Prologis and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Prologis from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.58.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $113.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Prologis has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $130.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.48 and a 200 day moving average of $107.82.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 40.29%.The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,019. This represents a 9.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $2,783,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,090.62. This trade represents a 98.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alley Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 102.8% during the first quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 108,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,111,000 after buying an additional 54,914 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth $2,120,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1,451.2% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 31,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 29,170 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 9.3% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 297,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,232,000 after acquiring an additional 25,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ally Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

