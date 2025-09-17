Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE) Stock Price

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $52.00 to $51.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.69% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Lineage from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lineage from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Lineage from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lineage from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lineage from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lineage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.72.

Lineage Price Performance

Lineage stock opened at $42.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.40 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.55. Lineage has a 12-month low of $38.83 and a 12-month high of $84.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Lineage had a negative net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.76%. Lineage’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lineage will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lineage news, insider Sudarsan V. Thattai acquired 3,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.45 per share, for a total transaction of $151,249.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 7,983 shares in the company, valued at $338,878.35. This trade represents a 80.61% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kevin Patrick Marchetti acquired 23,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.28 per share, for a total transaction of $995,271.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman owned 62,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,016.44. This trade represents a 60.70% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 39,448 shares of company stock worth $1,645,752. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Lineage by 1,396.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 230,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,535,000 after purchasing an additional 215,423 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lineage by 419.2% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 30,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 24,814 shares in the last quarter. Lunate Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lineage in the first quarter valued at about $35,178,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lineage by 3,141.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 14,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lineage by 8.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 566,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,187,000 after acquiring an additional 43,242 shares in the last quarter.

Lineage Company Profile

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

Featured Articles

