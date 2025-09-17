Barrington Research Reiterates Outperform Rating for Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Barrington Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $164.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Insight Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

Insight Enterprises Trading Down 1.6%

NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $120.39 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.78. Insight Enterprises has a 52 week low of $115.68 and a 52 week high of $225.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.16.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by ($0.04). Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Insight Enterprises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.700-10.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

