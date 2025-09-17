BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN) vs. Commonwealth Business Bank (OTCMKTS:CBBI) Financial Comparison

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.9% of BayFirst Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of BayFirst Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BayFirst Financial and Commonwealth Business Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BayFirst Financial 6.65% 10.14% 0.72% Commonwealth Business Bank 16.68% N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BayFirst Financial and Commonwealth Business Bank”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BayFirst Financial $143.28 million 0.24 $12.60 million $1.73 4.79 Commonwealth Business Bank $122.69 million N/A $22.43 million $1.90 5.68

Commonwealth Business Bank has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BayFirst Financial. BayFirst Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Commonwealth Business Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

BayFirst Financial has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commonwealth Business Bank has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

BayFirst Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Commonwealth Business Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. BayFirst Financial pays out 18.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Commonwealth Business Bank pays out 21.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. BayFirst Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

BayFirst Financial beats Commonwealth Business Bank on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BayFirst Financial

BayFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for BayFirst National Bank that provides community banking services for businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement account; and safety deposit boxes. It also provides commercial real estate mortgages; construction and development, working capital, and business loans; auto, boat, and recreational vehicle loans; and residential mortgages, personal lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit. In addition, the company offers mobile and online banking, treasury management, wire transfers, cash management, merchant processing, remote deposit capture, night depositor, online bill payment, courier, retail investment, ACH originations, and other services. It operates full-service banking centers in St. Petersburg, Seminole, Pinellas Park, Clearwater, Sarasota, Tampa, Belleair Bluffs, and Bradenton, Florida. The company was formerly known as First Home Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to BayFirst Financial Corp. in May 2021. BayFirst Financial Corp. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida.

About Commonwealth Business Bank

CBB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; business lines of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards. The company also provides treasury management, and mobile and online banking services, as well as title and escrow services. In addition, it engages in investing activities; and offers trade finance services, including commercial letters of credit, standby letters of credit, and documentary collection services. The company offers its services through full-service and limited-service branches in Southern California, Dallas, Texas and Honolulu, and Hawaii; and loan production offices in the states of Colorado, Georgia, Texas, and Washington. CBB Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

