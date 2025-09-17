Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 249.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BEAM. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Beam Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Price Performance

BEAM opened at $22.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 2.14. Beam Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $35.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day moving average of $19.06.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.15% and a negative net margin of 661.31%.The firm’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Fmr Llc sold 48,374 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $991,667.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,073,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,510,132.50. The trade was a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 49,624 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,628 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 18.7% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 468.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 138,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 114,349 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $765,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,726,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,403,000 after purchasing an additional 456,779 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 216.6% in the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 28,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 19,265 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.