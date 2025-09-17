Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX Shares Acquired by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter worth about $29,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 341.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $186.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $163.33 and a 1 year high of $251.99. The company has a market capitalization of $53.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.95.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.51%.Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.300-14.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 74.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $171,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,167,375. The trade was a 3.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total transaction of $213,643.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,077.23. This represents a 19.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,965 shares of company stock valued at $551,536 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $261.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.44.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

