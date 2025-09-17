Belpointe Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in LendingClub Corporation $LC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 3.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 300,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 11,407 shares in the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc boosted its position in LendingClub by 6.4% during the first quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 32,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in LendingClub by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 852,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,793,000 after acquiring an additional 12,019 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in LendingClub in the 1st quarter valued at about $869,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in LendingClub by 454.0% in the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 709,580 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,323,000 after purchasing an additional 581,491 shares in the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LendingClub news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $499,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,270,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,146,665.50. The trade was a 2.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erin Selleck sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total transaction of $40,199.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 73,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,461.34. This trade represents a 3.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,273 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LC opened at $17.21 on Wednesday. LendingClub Corporation has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $18.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.20.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.18. LendingClub had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $248.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. LendingClub’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LendingClub Corporation will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on LC. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on LendingClub in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $15.50 target price on shares of LendingClub and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of LendingClub in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LendingClub has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

