Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,430 SoundHound AI, Inc. $SOUN

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SOUN. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 1,552.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Majid Emami sold 79,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $744,400.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 537,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,035,230.72. This represents a 12.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nitesh Sharan sold 111,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $1,039,998.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,442,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,505,544. This represents a 7.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 780,965 shares of company stock valued at $7,350,999. 9.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on SoundHound AI in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on SoundHound AI from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Northland Capmk raised SoundHound AI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Northland Securities raised SoundHound AI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.36.

SoundHound AI Price Performance

Shares of SoundHound AI stock opened at $14.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 2.58. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $24.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.66.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 73.13% and a negative net margin of 171.81%.The firm had revenue of $42.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 216.3% compared to the same quarter last year. SoundHound AI has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoundHound AI Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

