Benchmark Has Lowered Expectations for Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) Stock Price

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Benchmark from $14.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock.

RVPH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 15th. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Reviva Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price target on Reviva Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

Get Reviva Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Reviva Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.70. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $4.28. The firm has a market cap of $26.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of -0.04.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts expect that Reviva Pharmaceuticals will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reviva Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $1,026,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $381,000. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd grew its position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd now owns 641,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 480,864 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 29,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $191,000. Institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

About Reviva Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, inflammatory, and cardiometabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate comprises brilaroxazine (RP5063) for the treatment of various neuropsychiatric indications, including schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia and Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease psychosis; in clinical development respiratory indications, such as pulmonary arterial hypertension and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and in preclinical development for the treatment of psoriasis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.