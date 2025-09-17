Benchmark Issues Positive Forecast for Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) Stock Price

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Benchmark to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 426.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UNCY. Wall Street Zen upgraded Unicycive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. HC Wainwright raised Unicycive Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Unicycive Therapeutics Trading Up 1.3%

NASDAQ UNCY opened at $3.99 on Monday. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.44. The stock has a market cap of $70.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.87.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.18. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Unicycive Therapeutics by 11,698.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 21,525 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics by 142.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 34,183 shares during the period. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 11,370,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.42% of the company’s stock.

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.

