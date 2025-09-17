Berenberg Bank Raises Craneware (LON:CRW) Price Target to GBX 2,900

Craneware (LON:CRW – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,800 to GBX 2,900 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.29% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,650 target price on shares of Craneware in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Craneware presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,873.67.

Get Craneware alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Craneware

Craneware Stock Performance

Craneware Company Profile

Shares of LON CRW opened at GBX 2,472.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of £875.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,817.58 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,282.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,024.70. Craneware has a one year low of GBX 1,330 and a one year high of GBX 2,580.

(Get Free Report)

The Craneware Group, the market leader in automated value cycle solutions, including 340B management, collaborates with U.S. healthcare providers to plan, execute, and monitor operational and financial performance so they can continue to deliver quality care to their communities. Customers choose The Craneware Group’s Trisus data and applications platform as their key to navigating the journey to financially sustainable value-based care.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Craneware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Craneware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.