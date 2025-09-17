Berenberg Bank Raises Craneware (LON:CRW) Price Target to GBX 2,900

Craneware (LON:CRW – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,800 to GBX 2,900 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.29% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,650 target price on shares of Craneware in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Craneware presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,873.67.
The Craneware Group, the market leader in automated value cycle solutions, including 340B management, collaborates with U.S. healthcare providers to plan, execute, and monitor operational and financial performance so they can continue to deliver quality care to their communities. Customers choose The Craneware Group’s Trisus data and applications platform as their key to navigating the journey to financially sustainable value-based care.
