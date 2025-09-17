B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Receives $6.10 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.10.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BGS. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on B&G Foods

B&G Foods Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of B&G Foods stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $367.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. B&G Foods has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.16.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $424.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.80 million. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 12.02%.The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. B&G Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.600 EPS. Analysts expect that B&G Foods will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is presently -26.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in B&G Foods by 502.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in B&G Foods by 3,217.8% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in B&G Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 66.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B&G Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through the following segments: Specialty, Meals, Frozen & Vegetables, and Spices & Flavor Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.