Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) and Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Head to Head Analysis

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) and Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Celularity has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biohaven has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Celularity and Biohaven’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celularity -165.22% -459.57% -57.71% Biohaven N/A -270.65% -143.70%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celularity $54.22 million 1.06 -$57.89 million ($3.18) -0.68 Biohaven N/A N/A -$846.42 million ($7.66) -1.77

This table compares Celularity and Biohaven”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Celularity has higher revenue and earnings than Biohaven. Biohaven is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Celularity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.0% of Celularity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.8% of Biohaven shares are held by institutional investors. 22.1% of Celularity shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of Biohaven shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Celularity and Biohaven, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Celularity 0 0 1 0 3.00 Biohaven 0 1 12 3 3.13

Celularity currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 179.07%. Biohaven has a consensus target price of $53.50, indicating a potential upside of 295.71%. Given Biohaven’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Biohaven is more favorable than Celularity.

Summary

Biohaven beats Celularity on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Celularity



Celularity Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, an allogeneic CAR-T cell for the treatment of non-Hodkin's lymphoma (NHL) and mantle cell lymphoma (MCL); CYNK-001, an allogeneic unmodified natural killer cell that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and APPL-001, a genetically modified placental-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell for the treatment of Crohn's disease. It is also developing CYCART-201 for the treatment of NHL and MCL, and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 positive cancers; CYNK-301, a next generation chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR-NK) for treating relapse refractory AML; CYNK-302, a CAR-NK to treat non-small cell lung cancer; and pExo-001, a human postpartum placenta derived exosome product for the treatment of osteoarthritis. It also produces, sells, and licenses products that are used in surgical and wound care markets, such as Biovance, Biovance 3L, Interfyl, and Centaflex; and collects and stores stem cells from umbilical cords and placentas under the LifebankUSA brand. The company has licensing agreement with Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of licensed CD19 CAR-T products; and research collaboration services agreement with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to support the research of allogeneic cell therapy candidates. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Florham Park, New Jersey.

About Biohaven



Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities. It also offers BHV-1300, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat rheumatoid arthritis; BHV-1310 for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis and acute exacerbations or flares; BHV-1400 to treat IgA Nephropathy; and BHV-1600 for the treatment of dilated cardiomyopathy. In addition, the company develops BHV-1100, a product candidate in Phase 1a/1b clinical trials for multiple myeloma patients; BHV-1510, a preclinical product that targets carcinomas; and BHV-1500 for Hodgkin's lymphoma. It has license, development, and commercialization agreements with Yale University, AstraZeneca, University of Connecticut, Artizan Biosciences Inc., Reliant Glycosciences LLC, Katholieke Universiteit Leuven, BMS, and Highlightll Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. The company was formerly known as Biohaven Research Ltd and changed its name to Biohaven Ltd. in September 2022. Biohaven Ltd. was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

