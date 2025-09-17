Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Given New $26.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BHVN. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Biohaven from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Biohaven from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Biohaven from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Biohaven from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Biohaven from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.50.

Biohaven Stock Performance

BHVN opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Biohaven has a 1 year low of $12.79 and a 1 year high of $55.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.18.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.94). Sell-side analysts forecast that Biohaven will post -8.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biohaven

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHVN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Biohaven by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Biohaven by 7.0% during the first quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 319.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the first quarter worth about $25,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Biohaven

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

