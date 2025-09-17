Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust (NYSE:BKN) Short Interest Down 41.0% in August

Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust (NYSE:BKN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 19,700 shares, a drop of 41.0% from the August 15th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BKN opened at $11.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.92. Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $13.16.

Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%.

Institutional Trading of Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKN. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,803,000. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 369.2% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 123,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 97,204 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 146,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 67,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 306,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 51,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

