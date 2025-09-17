Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust (NYSE:BKN) Short Interest Down 41.0% in August

Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust (NYSE:BKN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 19,700 shares, a drop of 41.0% from the August 15th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BKN opened at $11.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.92. Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $13.16.
Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%.
Institutional Trading of Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust
Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Is It Time to Trim Your Positions in These 2 AI Stocks?
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- These 3 Tech Stocks Just Supercharged Their Buybacks
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 3 Dividend Stocks to Hold Through Market Volatility This Fall
Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.