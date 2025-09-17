BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust $BLW Shares Bought by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,214 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 8,068 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 33,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 20,378 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 8,481 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $750,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 58,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:BLW opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.98. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $14.58.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1132 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.6%.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

