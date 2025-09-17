BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) Trading Down 7.6% Following Insider Selling

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $18.34 and last traded at $18.19. 285,060 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,602,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.70.

Specifically, CAO Christiana L. Lin sold 24,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $419,428.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 402,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,277.40. This represents a 5.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Henry Edward Dubois sold 31,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $552,222.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 474,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,281,455.90. This trade represents a 6.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In related news, CEO Brian E. O’toole sold 33,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $580,945.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 750,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,090,361.80. This represents a 4.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of BlackSky Technology from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of BlackSky Technology from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BlackSky Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of BlackSky Technology from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market cap of $660.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.87.

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $22.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 million. BlackSky Technology had a negative net margin of 82.04% and a negative return on equity of 52.27%. BlackSky Technology has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackSky Technology Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of BlackSky Technology by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of BlackSky Technology by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackSky Technology by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BlackSky Technology by 35,575.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in BlackSky Technology by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 17,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

