Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC) Short Interest Update

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 47,200 shares, an increase of 76.1% from the August 15th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 591,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 591,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Blue Star Foods Stock Performance
Shares of BSFC stock opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. Blue Star Foods has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05.
About Blue Star Foods
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Blue Star Foods
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Is It Time to Trim Your Positions in These 2 AI Stocks?
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Just Supercharged Their Buybacks
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- 3 Dividend Stocks to Hold Through Market Volatility This Fall
Receive News & Ratings for Blue Star Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Star Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.