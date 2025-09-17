Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC) Short Interest Update

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 47,200 shares, an increase of 76.1% from the August 15th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 591,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 591,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Blue Star Foods Stock Performance

Shares of BSFC stock opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. Blue Star Foods has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05.

About Blue Star Foods

Blue Star Foods Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a marine protein company in the United States and Canada. The company imports, packages, and sells refrigerated pasteurized crab meats and other premium seafood products. It sells its products primarily to food service distributors, as well as wholesalers, retail establishments, and seafood distributors under the Blue Star, Oceanica, Pacifika, Crab & Go, Lubkin's Coastal Pride, First Choice, Good Stuff, Coastal Pride Fresh, TOBC, and Little Cedar Farms brands.

