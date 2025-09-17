BMO Capital Markets Raises AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Price Target to C$15.00

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Free Report) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a report released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports.

AGF.B has been the topic of several other research reports. Desjardins boosted their target price on AGF Management from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities increased their price target on AGF Management from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$11.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.75.

AGF.B stock opened at C$14.12 on Tuesday. AGF Management has a twelve month low of C$8.09 and a twelve month high of C$14.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27. The stock has a market cap of C$908.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.46.

In other news, Senior Officer Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 62,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.41, for a total transaction of C$832,761.00. Also, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST sold 6,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.91, for a total value of C$79,370.68. Insiders sold a total of 86,733 shares of company stock valued at $1,159,908 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

AGF Management is a Canadian-based asset manager with operations and investments in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Asia. At the end of May 2022, the firm had CAD 40.3 billion in total assets under management. AGF Management’s funds are weighted more heavily toward equities, with just over two thirds of retail AUM being equity related.

