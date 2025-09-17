BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKMC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKMC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 4,500 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the August 15th total of 7,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA BKMC opened at $108.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.83. BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $82.26 and a 12 month high of $111.07. The company has a market cap of $582.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.98.

BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.3292 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF by 43.2% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

The BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (BKMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-cap stocks that covers the bottom 10-30% market capitalization. BKMC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

Featured Articles

