BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKMC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKMCGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 4,500 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the August 15th total of 7,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA BKMC opened at $108.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.83. BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $82.26 and a 12 month high of $111.07. The company has a market cap of $582.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.98.

BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.3292 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF by 43.2% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (BKMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-cap stocks that covers the bottom 10-30% market capitalization. BKMC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

