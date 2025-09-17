BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKMC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKMC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 4,500 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the August 15th total of 7,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2%
Shares of NYSEARCA BKMC opened at $108.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.83. BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $82.26 and a 12 month high of $111.07. The company has a market cap of $582.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.98.
BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.3292 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF Company Profile
The BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (BKMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-cap stocks that covers the bottom 10-30% market capitalization. BKMC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Is It Time to Trim Your Positions in These 2 AI Stocks?
- What does consumer price index measure?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Just Supercharged Their Buybacks
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- 3 Dividend Stocks to Hold Through Market Volatility This Fall
Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.