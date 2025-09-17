Boeing (NYSE:BA) Earns “Positive” Rating from Susquehanna

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Susquehanna in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $270.00 price objective on the aircraft producer’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BA. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $212.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.77.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $214.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $228.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.96. Boeing has a 12-month low of $128.88 and a 12-month high of $242.69. The firm has a market cap of $162.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $22.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.13 billion. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.90) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boeing will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $226.10 per share, with a total value of $497,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,420. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total value of $867,103.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,248,637.62. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 474.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,712.5% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

