Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Shares Up 15.2% – Here’s Why

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF – Get Free Report) shot up 15.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.16 and last traded at $36.16. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.38.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.57.
Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile
Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.
