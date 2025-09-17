Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG Shares Purchased by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,956,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,620,154,000 after purchasing an additional 30,054 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Booking by 521,609.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,363,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,887,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,892 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Booking by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 370,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,706,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Booking by 6.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 296,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,170,000 after buying an additional 18,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Booking by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,655,000 after buying an additional 8,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $5,475.01 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,985.00 and a 52 week high of $5,839.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5,584.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $5,223.39.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.32 by $5.08. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.19% and a net margin of 19.23%.The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $41.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $9.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.71%.

In related news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,511.80, for a total value of $352,755.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,045.80. The trade was a 32.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,500.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,108,500. The trade was a 1.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,195 shares of company stock worth $23,467,630 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,411.00 to $5,418.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,900.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Booking from $5,900.00 to $6,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5,750.00 target price (up from $5,077.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,808.81.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

