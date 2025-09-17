Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 38,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 10,346 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,811,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 52,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after acquiring an additional 8,746 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BAH opened at $101.75 on Wednesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a one year low of $98.95 and a one year high of $190.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.45.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 73.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.200-6.550 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

