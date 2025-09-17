Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Has $349,000 Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 49.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,591 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Roth Capital set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.30.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $234.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $227.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.89. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The company has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total value of $3,953,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,260. This represents a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 44,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,825,943.60. This represents a 23.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,097,911 shares of company stock valued at $5,676,032,574 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

