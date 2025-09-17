BP (NYSE:BP) Stock Rating Upgraded by BNP Paribas

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BP. Melius started coverage on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of BP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BP from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.77.

BP stock opened at $34.38 on Monday. BP has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $35.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $90.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.72, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.40.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $46.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 billion. BP had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BP will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BP. Corient IA LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP in the 1st quarter valued at about $338,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of BP by 5,751.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 207,606 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,015,000 after purchasing an additional 204,058 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BP by 333.1% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,980 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 53,054 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of BP by 486.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,787,644 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $94,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of BP by 2.5% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 358,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

About BP

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

