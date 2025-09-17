Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Truist Financial downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $4.58, but opened at $4.45. Truist Financial now has a $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $5.00. Brandywine Realty Trust shares last traded at $4.44, with a volume of 242,625 shares trading hands.
Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $781.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.22.
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.66 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 32.12% and a negative net margin of 65.33%. Brandywine Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.600-0.660 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.
