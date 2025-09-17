Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Stake Increased by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 191,403,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,673,669,000 after buying an additional 1,458,488 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,606,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,696,415,000 after buying an additional 306,430 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,865,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,638,501,000 after buying an additional 2,131,205 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 5.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,974,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,584,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 297.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,728,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,447,198,000 after purchasing an additional 17,750,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $2,650,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 167,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,048.07. This represents a 25.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Daiwa America lowered shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.38.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE:BMY opened at $46.30 on Wednesday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a twelve month low of $42.96 and a twelve month high of $63.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.06 and a 200-day moving average of $49.95. The firm has a market cap of $94.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.35.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.39. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 80.04%. The company had revenue of $12.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

