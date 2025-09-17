British American Tobacco p.l.c. $BTI Shares Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 40.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 9.5% in the first quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 42,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 1.5% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 46.9% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 25,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 8,254 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the first quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the first quarter worth about $446,000. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BTI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $55.80 on Wednesday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $59.29. The stock has a market cap of $114.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

