Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Price Target Raised to $31.00

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Scotiabank from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.19% from the company’s previous close.

BRX has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $29.50 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

BRX opened at $27.88 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.32. Brixmor Property Group has a 1 year low of $22.28 and a 1 year high of $30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $339.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.59 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 25.27%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Brixmor Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.220-2.250 EPS. Research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brixmor Property Group

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $705,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 302,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,537,953.97. This represents a 7.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 53.1% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 146.4% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 43.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 54.4% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.