Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.4286.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BNL shares. KeyCorp raised Broadstone Net Lease from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wolfe Research raised Broadstone Net Lease from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th.

Shares of NYSE:BNL opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. Broadstone Net Lease has a 12-month low of $13.96 and a 12-month high of $19.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 223.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 80.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 885.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,984 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

