Brokerages Set Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL) PT at $13.13

Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.1250.

ABL has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Abacus Life from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Abacus Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Abacus Life during the second quarter worth $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Abacus Life during the second quarter worth $27,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Abacus Life during the second quarter worth $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Abacus Life during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Abacus Life during the second quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of ABL stock opened at $6.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average of $6.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Abacus Life has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $10.95. The company has a market capitalization of $645.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.17 and a beta of 0.03.

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Abacus Life had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $56.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abacus Life will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

