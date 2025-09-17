Brokerages Set Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Target Price at $8.75

Shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALIT shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Alight from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Alight from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Alight from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th.

Alight Stock Performance

ALIT opened at $3.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.01. Alight has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.49 and its 200-day moving average is $5.19.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.26 million. Alight had a positive return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 50.37%.Alight’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Alight has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.580-0.640 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alight will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Alight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alight

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALIT. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Alight during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Alight by 364.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Alight by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alight by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Alight by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Alight Company Profile

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

Featured Articles

