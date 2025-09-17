Brokerages Set AXOS FINANCIAL, INC (NYSE:AX) Price Target at $90.86

AXOS FINANCIAL, INC (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.8571.

A number of research analysts have commented on AX shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on AXOS FINANCIAL from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on AXOS FINANCIAL from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on AXOS FINANCIAL from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of AXOS FINANCIAL in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AXOS FINANCIAL in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

AXOS FINANCIAL Stock Down 2.3%

NYSE AX opened at $88.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.52. AXOS FINANCIAL has a one year low of $54.46 and a one year high of $93.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.32.

AXOS FINANCIAL (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $321.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.73 million. AXOS FINANCIAL had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 22.24%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AXOS FINANCIAL will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other AXOS FINANCIAL news, EVP Candace L. Thiele sold 700 shares of AXOS FINANCIAL stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total value of $63,098.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,073.22. This trade represents a 96.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 13,960 shares of AXOS FINANCIAL stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.38, for a total value of $1,191,904.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 67,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,759,734.80. This represents a 17.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXOS FINANCIAL

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AX. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXOS FINANCIAL in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,240,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of AXOS FINANCIAL by 14.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,151,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,797,000 after purchasing an additional 276,450 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of AXOS FINANCIAL in the first quarter worth $13,401,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXOS FINANCIAL in the second quarter worth $9,639,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in AXOS FINANCIAL by 8,878.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 118,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after acquiring an additional 117,012 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AXOS FINANCIAL

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

