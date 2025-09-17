Brokerages Set Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) PT at C$27.28

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$27.28.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DPM. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$24.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$36.00 price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$26.50 to C$28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Trading Down 1.2%

Dundee Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Shares of DPM opened at C$29.20 on Friday. Dundee Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$12.30 and a twelve month high of C$30.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.51%.

About Dundee Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.