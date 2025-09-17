Brokerages Set Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Price Target at $53.71

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.7143.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FLEX shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Flex from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flex in a research note on Friday, July 11th. KGI Securities cut shares of Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Flex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd.

In related news, COO Kwang Hooi Tan sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $628,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 263,636 shares in the company, valued at $13,247,709. This represents a 4.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $566,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 37,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,492.54. This represents a 21.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 45,020 shares of company stock valued at $2,352,367 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BayBridge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Flex by 2.1% in the second quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Flex by 39.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Flex by 8.9% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Flex by 3.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Flex by 1.8% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 15,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flex stock opened at $57.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. Flex has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $58.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.44.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Flex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.860-3.060 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.780 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Flex will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

