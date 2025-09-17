Brokerages Set Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) PT at $33.50

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FOXF shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Fox Factory from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Friday, August 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 87,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,938 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in Fox Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 141,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 9,756 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 526.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,659 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 19,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 9,246 shares during the period.

Fox Factory stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Fox Factory has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $44.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.48.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $374.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.01 million. Fox Factory had a negative net margin of 17.50% and a positive return on equity of 5.03%. Fox Factory’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Fox Factory has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.600-2.000 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.450-0.650 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fox Factory will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

